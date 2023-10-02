Health dept job fraud: Akhil Sajeev, Lenin to be named accused; decision on Basith later

Thiruvananthapuram: Akhil Sajeev, a former CITU leader based in Pathanamthitta, and his lawyer friend Lenin Raj would be named accused in the controversial job fraud case in which the health minister’s staff was accused of taking a bribe.

The duo were booked with charges of ‘fraud’ and ‘impersonation’ after primary investigations revealed that Lenin had swindled Rs 50,000 from complainant Haridasan, while Akhil cheated him of Rs 25,000. The police will file a report before the court tomorrow, sources said, adding they have collected evidence of both of them accepting the money.

However, a decision on whether to implicate Basith, Haridasan’s friend, would be taken only later, they said.

Earlier, the complainant had leaked a conversation between him and Akhil Sajeev in which the latter can be heard promising to secure the appointment for his daughter-in-law Dr Nitha Raj at Ayush Kendra within a week.

It was on March 10 that Akhil Sajeev reached Malappuram and met Nitha’s father-in-law. The former enquired whether his son’s wife had applied for a job.

Haridasan then thought that Akhil Sajeev would be wielding much influence in the corridors of power if the latter had learned of the job application sent to the National Ayush Mission. Further, Akhil Sajeev introduced himself as a CPM leader and the office secretary of the Pathanamthitta CITU district committee.

In his complaint, Harisadan said he firmly believed that Akhil Sajeev would have much influence in the health department since he hails from the same district as of Health Minister Veena George. It was then that the money dealings were done, he said.

According to the complaint by Haridasan Kummoli, he handed over Rs 1.75 lakh as a bribe to Akhil Mathew, a personal assistant of the Health Minister, However, a probe by the minister’s office found that Akhil Mathew was not involved in the job fraud.

It was Basith who took Haridasan's complaint, which said that Akhil Mathew was paid a bribe, to the minister's office. The complaint was later handed over to the police, who decided to summon Akhil Sajeev and his friend and lawyer Lenin.

Akhil Sajeev met Basith and Lenin when he went into hiding in Malappuram and Kozhikode after being named an accused in a cheating case. Both of them are very close to Haridasan.