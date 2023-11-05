Minister P Rajeeve takes a dig at Congress, says UDF is a burden for IUML

Kochi: Minister P Rajeeve slammed Congress-led UDF after its major ally IUML declined CPM's invitation to pro-Palestine rally fearing wrath of the KPCC leadership. Raising finger at arbitratory decision of the Congress on the CPM event, he said that UDF turned a burden for IUML.

“Kunhalikutty's words in the press conference held on Saturday confirm that the UDF has turned a burden for IUML. The party is restricted from taking a public stance due to pressure from the front,” he commenting on the IUML's decision to withdraw from the CPM rally organised in solidarity with Palestine.

Opposition has been criticising CPM for inviting IUML to the event with political agenda. But Rajeeve alleged that UDF was not ready to take decisions abiding to the opinion of the allies.

IUML leadership on Saturday expressed gratitude for the invitation but explained that they are a part of the Congress-led opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) and, as such, cannot technically take part in the event.IUML is a key coalition partner of the UDF.

"We have received an invitation, and we thank the CPM for it. But being a member of the UDF, we cannot technically take part in that event. But we hope they hold a strong rally. All religious organisations will take part in it. Let more support be gathered for Palestine, and we are happy about it," said IUML General secretary P K Kunhalikutty.

The rally is scheduled to be held at Kozhikode on November 11.



(with PTI inputs)