MLA-MP clash over inauguration of road construction in Nilambur; Who assigned Rahul Gandhi to open project, asks CM

Malappuram: The inauguration of the construction of eight roads in Nilambur has triggered a political row with the state government training its guns on Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi for scheduling the opening as part of his constituency tour without consulting it.



The Congress leader reached Kerala on Wednesday morning and the inauguration was one of his major programmes on Wednesday. But on Tuesday, Nilambur MLA PV Anvar inaugurated the construction of six roads overriding the MP.

While addressing the media on Wednesday ahead of Nava Kerala Sadas, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan asked who assigned Rahul Gandhi to inaugurate the roads.

“When a project is inaugurated in Kerala, the government should be informed about it. Who took the decision to bring Rahul Gandhi for the inauguration of the construction of the roads? The state government bears 40 per cent financial expenditure of the PMGSY roads,” said the CM.

Anvar claimed that he was not considered for the inaugural ceremony when Rahul Gandhi was invited to it. Irked with this, Anvar and his group of followers reached designated areas of six PMGS roads and announced the inauguration.

Anvar accused Congress of playing the political game by inviting Rahul Gandhi for the inauguration even when the government has scheduled Nava Kerala Sadas in Nilambur on Thursday.

“Approval for these roads was received after I submitted a letter to the minister for local self-governments and rural development citing the poor condition of these roads in the remote area,” he added.

Meanwhile, Congress alleged that the MLA violated the order of the Ministry of Rural Development that empowers respective MPS to inaugurate PMGSY roads.