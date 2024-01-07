Kerala to witness heavy rain for next 3 days, yellow alert in 4 districts today

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is likely to receive heavy rain in the next three days, warned the state Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA). A yellow alert was declared in four districts on Sunday.



Yellow alert:

January 7 - Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki

January 8 - Idukki, Malappuram

January 10 - Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki

Heavy rainfall (64.5 mm to 115.5 mm in 24 hours) accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning are also predicted at isolated places in Kerala till January 8. Authorities have also advised people in such regions to take necessary precautions.

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has informed that there is a possibility of 0.5 to 1.5 meter high waves and storm surge along the Kerala coast today till 11.30 pm. Coastal residents and fishermen have been asked to stay vigilant given rough sea conditions and chances of tidal wave attacks.