Impersonator flees exam hall during biometric check

Our Correspondent
Published: February 08, 2024 12:18 PM IST
CCTV footage of impersonator fleeing exam hall; legitimate candidate from Nemom. Photo: Manorama News
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: A case of impersonation disrupted the Public Service Commission (PSC) examination for the recruitment of university last-grade servants after a youth fled from the exam venue after a biometric identification process was initiated.

The incident, which unfolded at the Chinnamma Memorial Girls High School in Poojappura, occurred at approximately 7.30 am on Wednesday. According to reports, a young man who was allegedly impersonating a legitimate candidate abandoned the examination room just as PSC officials commenced biometric verification using Aadhaar-based identification. The impersonator was writing the exam for Nemom native Amaljith A.

The individual in question successfully evaded capture. CCTV footage shows that the impersonator scaled a wall and made a getaway on a motorcycle, where an accomplice was reportedly waiting.

