Muslim League adamant on third seat; leadership anticipates positive result in UDF meeting

Malappuram: The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a major ally of the United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala has declared that they won't step back from their demand for a third seat in the upcoming general elections. It is learnt that the Muslim League leadership is disappointed with the Congress for ignoring their demand. Though the party leadership expressed hope for UDF's decision in this regard, they have hinted at plans to face the poll independently if the front rejects their demand.



Amid this, Congress has decided to hold bilateral talks with IUML on Sunday after rescheduling the UDF meeting. As per reports, the row over the third seat escalated as Congress failed to convince the League by offering a Rajya Sabha seat in lieu of the third Lok Sabha seat.

Talking to Manorama News IUML state secretary PMA Salam said that his party is expecting a favourable response from UDF leadership.

“ In UDF, a single party is not taking decisions on seats in the polls. All parties have an equal voice in the front,” he said.

Meanwhile, IUML president Panakkad Sadik Ali Shihab Thangal also asserted that the party won't withdraw its demand for a third seat. With this, heated debates have started on an alleged rift between Congress and IUML over the third seat. On Saturday morning, KPCC general secretary KC Venugopal said that IUML has the right to stake a claim for a third seat in the polls. He pointed out that UDF will take a decision unanimously.

When Congress landed on a tight spot over the issue, CPM leaders also came forward justifying IUML's claim for a third seat. LDF convener EP Jayarajan said that IUML is not getting due consideration in UDF despite continuing as the strongest party in Kerala. He commented that the League may win more seats if they dare to contest polls independently. Minister P Rajeeve also extended support to IUML and said that the party is only asking for three seats to contest despite having one-third of the seats in the opposition benches in the assembly.

IUML has been contesting two seats in Malappuram district-Ponnani and Malappuram for a long time. It is learnt that the party is eyeing its third seat in Wayanad, Vadakara or Kasaragod in the upcoming polls.