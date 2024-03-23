Thiruvananthapuram: The Left Democratic Front filed a complaint with the Election Commission on Saturday against Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar who is contesting as an NDA candidate from Thiruvananthapuram in the general elections. In the complaint, LDF alleged that Chandrasekhar has been using his position in the central cabinet to influence the voters.

Addressing a press meeting here on Saturday, CPI leaders alleged that Chandrasekhar has been holding election campaigns introducing himself as a union minister.

“ Chandrasekhar has been violating the poll codes. He is not a union minister as the Election Commission has announced the poll schedule,” said a CPI leader.

The left party also produced news reports and pamphlets of NDA as proof of the allegations.

LDF is fielding CPI leader Pannyan Raveendran against Chandrasekhar in Thiruvananthapuram. Meanwhile, sitting MP Shashi Tharoor will seek the people's mandate from the seat for UDF.

The elections for the 18th Lok Sabha will be held in Kerala on April 26. The Election Commission announced that the polls will be conducted in seven phases from April 19. The results will be out on June 4.