Malappuram toddler subjected to brutal assault: Primary autopsy report

Malappuram: The primary postmortem report of the two-and-a-half-year-old girl has revealed that she was subjected to brutal physical assault, which eventually led to her death. As per the report, the deceased – Nasrin – had wounds on her chest and head, and her ribs were broken.

The police have taken Nasrin’s father Muhammed Fayiz into custody in connection with the case. Meanwhile, Nasrin's relatives alleged that Fayiz killed her. Police are still interrogating Fayiz and will take further action after getting the full postmortem report.

Nasrin's mother's relatives alleged Fayiz threatened to harm the child several times. They told Manorama News that they witnessed the incident, stating that the child was thrown onto the cot by her father. They alleged that the toddler had already died before being taken to the hospital.

Nasrin was taken to the hospital when she choked on food on Sunday evening. There were assault marks on her face when she was brought to the hospital. As per reports, the detailed autopsy report will be handed over to the police on Tuesday.