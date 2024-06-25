Speaker declines discussion on TP murder convicts, UDF forces him to call the day off

Thiruvananthapuram: Speaker A N Shamseer refused permission to Vadakara MLA K K Rema to move an adjournment motion in the Assembly seeking a temporary suspension of proceedings to discuss the alleged LDF government move to release three convicts implicated in the murder of her husband TP Chandrasekharan.

"Since it has been made clear that such a move had not taken place, and also because there is no urgency involved, I decline the notice," the Speaker ruled. The noisy protest mounted by the UDF members in response forced the Speaker to wind up the day's proceedings in a matter of minutes.

The Opposition was apparently provoked by the manner in which the Speaker shouted down Opposition leader V D Satheesan. The Speaker forcefully cut him off before the Opposition leader could register his protest in full. "First of all let me point out the impropriety of the Speaker taking it upon himself to reply to an issue that the government is bound to answer," Satheesan began. He said that he was in possession of the letter the jail superintendent had sent to the police commissioner on behalf of the government asking for the list of convicts to be given remission.

Though Satheesan tried to make a point of the police getting the opinions of the relatives of the convicts and victims, the Speaker did not allow him to complete. "The Chair has always given the utmost respect to the Opposition Leader but this issue cannot be discussed here," the Speaker said. When Satheesan attempted to continue, the Speaker insisted that Satheesan could not speak and quickly initiated the rest of the proceedings. "You are afraid," Satheesan was heard shouting back.

This caused the opposition members to rush to the Speaker's podium, disrupting proceedings.