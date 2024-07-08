Plus-One seat crisis in Malappuram continues as govt delays decision on panel report

Malappuram: Concerns over the shortage of Plus-One seats in the Malabar region persist despite the supplementary allotment process commencing in the state. Though the two-member committee formed by the state government submitted a report on allocating extra batches to accommodate all eligible students on July 5 to Education Minister V Sivankutty, a decision on the recommendations is pending.

It is indicated that a decision would only be taken at the cabinet meeting. Sivankutty is expected to meet Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan before taking a final call on allocating extra batches. However, the minister reiterated there was only a shortage of 7,500 seats like he did in the Assembly.

Jamsheel Aboobacker, district president of the Fraternity Movement, said the government is yet to prioritise the crisis. "The education department is sitting on the crisis and citing technical issues as the reason for the delay in resolution. The data submitted by the committee contradicts the claim of the government regarding the number of seats required in Malabar to end the crisis. If the government does not decide on the report by Tuesday, the Fraternity Movement will resume their protest,” he said.

Malappuram district alone has a shortage of 9,993 Plus-One seats. Palakkad, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasargod districts have also reported a shortage of seats. It has been learned that the government would allocate new batches for Malappuram in the second supplementary allotment. However, a permanent solution to the crisis is yet to be reached.