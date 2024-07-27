Running KSRTC swift bus catches fire in Aluva; none hurt

Aluve: In a shocking incident, a running KSRTC swift bus with 38 passengers onboard caught fire at Desom here on Saturday morning. Manorama News reported that the timely action of the driver averted a tragedy. It is learnt that the driver stopped the vehicle after spotting smoke and blaze from the engine.

All passengers were evacuated immediately. Fire Force personnel from Aluva reached the spot and doused the fire.The bus was taking service from Angamaly to Thiruvananthapuram.

In February, a similar incident was reported in Kayamkulam. The ordinary bus of KSRTC was completely gutted in the fire.