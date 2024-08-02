Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Pressure cooker explodes at Thrissur hotel; two women sustain injuries

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 02, 2024 04:26 PM IST
Pressure cooker
Representative image: Shutterstock/gcafotografia
Topic | Thrissur

Thrissur: Two women were injured after a pressure cooker exploded at a Janakeeya hotel in Valapad here on Friday. The accident took place around 10.30 in the morning when the women were cooking inside the kitchen.

Janakeeya hotel in Valapad. Photo: Special Arrangement

The injured are Sunitha Manikandan from Konnamparambath house in Edamuttam and Sumitha Sudhi Kumar from Kuttikkad house. The duo are undergoing treatment at Daya Hospital, Valapad. Both sustained injuries to their faces.

Kudumbashree members are employed in the hotel which is run by Valapad Grama Panchayat at Chandappadi in Valapad.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE