Schools reopen in Wayanad today a week after landslide

Wayanad: Educational institutions in the district reopened on Monday a week after the devastating landslide that claimed over 385 lives. Schools that are operating as relief camps will remain closed.



Education Minister V Sivankutty on Sunday said that studies in schools at landslide-affected areas of Wayanad will resume after Independence Day. Landslides have affected six schools in the region, with Government Vocational Higher Secondary School at Vellarmala being the worst hit. The school is completely destroyed, and two other schools need to be rebuilt. There are no more school buildings in the disaster area, so a suitable location must be found for new constructions. In case of a natural disaster, a resilient building will be constructed, and technical experts will be consulted.

"A high-level meeting will be conducted in Kalpetta on Tuesday. Prior to this, the Chief Minister called me and spoke to me. The suggestion was to resume education in the distressed areas as soon as possible. Since it has been decided to build a township, there will be an outline of schools along with it. Actor Mohanlal has expressed his willingness to build a school. Teachers, parents, and public representatives will participate in the meeting. A decision will be made only after seeking their opinions. Children should be counselled, as their emotional well-being is crucial. Students can pay attention to their studies only if their mood is right," Sivankutty said.