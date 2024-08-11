Ankola landslide: Crucial meeting tomorrow to decide search efforts for Arjun

Shirur: A review meeting scheduled on Monday will decide when to resume the search operation in Karnataka's Gangavali River, to find the missing people in Ankola landslide, including Kozhikode native Arjun.

The Uttara Kannada District Collector Lakshmi Priya will chair the meeting, in which the experts from the Indian Navy are also expected to take part.



Before search operations can safely resume, the undercurrents should be at 3.5 knots, but currently, they are at 5.4 knots. The weather forecast predicts no rain in the river's catchment areas for the next week. "If the undercurrents decrease, the next steps for the search operation will be determined by Tuesday," said Lakshmi Priya.

Arjun, a resident of Kannadikkal in Kozhikode, went missing after a massive landslide happened on National Highway 66 in Shirur on July 16. He was en route to Kerala from Karnataka with a truckload of wood when the incident happened.