Driver killed as ambulance rams into fire engine in Kannur

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 26, 2024 09:04 AM IST
Representational image. File photo: Shutterstock
Topic | Kannur

Kannur: An ambulance driver was killed when his speeding vehicle had a head-on collision with a fire engine coming in the opposite direction of the road near Moidu bridge at Thalassery here on Sunday night. The deceased is identified as Pariyaram native Midhun.

The ambulance carrying a dead body was on the way to Panoor. Though the driver of the fire force vehicle took Midhun out of the cabin after breaking the ambulance, he succumbed to his injuries. The ambulance was completely destroyed in the crash. According to reports, the overspeeding of both vehicles led to the accident. 

