Kottayam man beats cancer-ridden father to death with iron rod

Kottayam: A heated argument led to a man murdering his father at Ponkunnam here on Sunday. The accused -- Rahul Shaji (29) -- beat his father PR Shaji (55), who was suffering from cancer, to death with an iron rod. Ponkunnam police have taken Rahul into custody. According to police, an argument broke out between Rahul and Shaji two days ago over family issues.

Around 4 pm on Sunday, Rahul and Shaji, who were under the influence of alcohol, got into a fight. In a fit of rage, Rahul picked up an iron rod and hit Shaji over the head with it, according to police. Shaji, who was admitted to the Kottayam Medical College, died at 8 am on Monday. Police said Rahul is an accused in a stabbing case.