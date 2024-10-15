Kannur ADM Naveen Babu found dead

Kannur Deputy Collector and Additional District Magistrate Naveen Babu was found dead at his residence on Tuesday. He was found hanging in his room. The reason for suicide is unknown. Former colleagues and revenue officials told Onmanorama that he was disturbed over an incident that happened on Monday.



Naveen Babu was transferred to another station. The staff arranged a farewell meeting for Naveen Babu. Kannur District panchayat president P P Divya reportedly arrived at the meeting uninvited and allegedly made some incriminating statements against Naveen Babu in the presence of the media.

Kannur District Collector and other revenue staff were present at the meeting. Staff close to him said that he was upset over this incident. Naveen Babu, a native of Pathanamthitta, had served as Tahasildar, Ranni, before he was transferred to Kannur. He is survived by his wife Manjusha, Additional Tahasildar, Konni, and two daughters. The police have started an investigation. Naveen Babu had told his family that he would come home on Tuesday. Onmanorama tried to contact P P Divya, but she was unavailable.

According to the visuals of the farewell meeting P P Divya said that she wouldn't want to be present when a memento would be presented to Naveen Babu. " I have definite reasons to do so, which will be known in two days," she said before walking off. She also said she could communicate easily with the former ADM who had served there before Naveen Babu. " I had tried to contact Naveen Babu regarding the NoC for a petrol pump at Chengalayi. He wouldn't answer calls. When he did, I told him to do what was needed if there was no issue with that application. I asked him to visit the site. He responded that he would, and later, after visiting the site, he told me there were some issues. Now, I have come to know that NoC has been issued. I know how it was issued. When he joins duty in another station, I want him to do better, much better than how he performed here," Divya said with the Collector sitting by her side.

Ajit Kumar, Kannur City Police Commissioner, said that Naveen Babu was found hanging in his bedroom. " We haven't recovered any suicide note. The procedure is going on," he said.