Kochi: Malayalam film editor Nishadh Yusuf (43) was found dead at his residence in Pamapally Nagar on Wednesday. His body was found hanging in his flat.

Yusuf, the recipient of the 2022 Kerala State Film Award for Best Editing for his work on the film Thallumaala, was also recognised at the Critics' Choice Film Awards in India 2023. His notable works include Unda, Operation Java, Saudi Vellakka, and Chaver.