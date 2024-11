About 50 passengers were injured after a KSRTC bus overturned at Thalappara near Tirurangadi in Malappuram district Sunday night.

According to initial reports, none of the injuries are serious. Local people joined in the rescue operations. The injured were transferred to the Taluk Hospital in Tirurangadi and nearby private hospitals.

The bus headed to Thrissur from Kozhikode reportedly veered off an area of the national highway that was under repair and plunged into a slope beside the road.