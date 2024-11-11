Kerala bypolls: Public campaign ends in Wayanad, Chelakkara

Wayanad/Thrissur: Public campaigning for the upcoming Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency and Chelakkara Assembly has concluded, with each political front attracting large, enthusiastic crowds for a grand finale.

The roadshows amplified the momentum for all alliances. In Chelakkara, the rallies were marked by vibrant celebrations from all fronts. LDF, UDF, and NDA candidates held their final campaign rallies at the Chelakkara bus stand.

Polling for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat and Chelakkara Assembly constituency is scheduled for November 13. The Wayanad seat has a stronghold of the Congress-led UDF, while Chelakkara has long been dominated by the CPM-led LDF.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who led the final phase of the UDF's campaign in Wayanad, was in the constituency on the last day of campaigning alongside her brother and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi. "As a challenge, I will help her (Priyanka Gandhi) to make Wayanad the best tourism destination in the world," Rahul had said while addressing a gathering and participating in a roadshow from Assumption Junction to Chungam Junction in Sultan Bathery.

AIDWA leaders Sunitha, Prasanna and Shiny Shaji at Kalashakottu in Chelakkara. Photo: Special Arrangement

LDF candidate Sathyan Mokeri led a roadshow in Kalpetta, while BJP-NDA candidate Navya Haridas, a former techie and Corporation councillor, led a roadshow in Sultan Bathery. In Chelakkara, former MLA U R Pradeep is the CPM candidate, while Congress’s former MP Ramya Haridas and BJP’s K Balakrishnan are also in the fray.

The Wayanad seat was vacated by Rahul Gandhi, who secured a second consecutive victory from the constituency but chose to retain his Rae Bareli seat in Uttar Pradesh. Priyanka Gandhi, contesting her first election, was nominated by Congress to contest in Wayanad.

Chelakkara’s by-election was triggered by former minister K Radhakrishnan’s move to the Lok Sabha from Alathur, while in Palakkad, Shafi Parambil’s election to the Lok Sabha from Vadakara had created a vacancy. The Election Commission had rescheduled polling in Palakkad to November 20 due to the Kalpathy Ratholsavam.