Thiruvananthapuram: The state government will intensify pressure on the Centre to classify the Mundakkai and Chooralmala landslides as Level 3 disasters.

Level 3 disasters encompass large-scale ecological calamities that require central assistance for victim rehabilitation. If granted this status, the state would not only receive central funds but also attract support from elected representatives of other states at the national and international levels. As part of its efforts, the state intends to highlight precedents, including Cyclone Ockhi and the 2018 Kerala floods, in the same category.

This move coincides with the visit of the Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT), which was constituted to assess the disaster’s impact. The IMCT has begun reviewing the state’s memorandum on the tragedy. The state has also decided against approaching the Supreme Court to seek financial aid.

The Revenue Department emphasises that if the State Disaster Management Fund had sufficient resources for disaster relief and rehabilitation, neither the Prime Minister nor the Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) would have promised additional assistance. On August 27, the Prime Minister pledged a central package for rehabilitation.

Currently, the State Disaster Management Fund (SDMF) holds Rs 394 crore, while the estimated cost of rehabilitation is around Rs 1,500 crore. With the centre already allocating two instalments to the SDMF this financial year, Kerala is unlikely to receive additional funds through this channel.

If the Centre decides against providing further assistance for rehabilitation, the state will be compelled to raise the required funds independently by announcing its own special package.

Classification of disasters

Level 0: Minor disasters with minimal impact.

Level 1: Disasters manageable at the district level.

Level 2: Disasters requiring state-level intervention and resource mobilisation.

Level 3: Severe disasters that surpass state capacities and necessitate central government assistance.

CMDRF contributions

The Finance Department has clarified in response to an RTI query that it has not compiled a list of individuals who have contributed to the Chief Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund (CMDRF) for the Mundakkai-Chooralmala disasters. Between July 7 and October 11, Rs 5,42,89,03,968 was received through various bank and treasury accounts in connection with the disaster. As of October 4, the CMDRF balance stood at Rs 1,700,45,22,738.

National tragedy status not requested

The state has not sought the Centre’s declaration of the Mundakkai-Chooralmala landslides as a national tragedy. Instead, it's August 17 memorandum to the Union Home Ministry emphasises three key demands: recognising the landslides as a severe ecological disaster under Level 3, writing off debts incurred by the victims by invoking the authority of the National Disaster Management Authority, and allocating additional financial assistance to the state.