Palakkad: As Palakkad heads for a bypoll, Tuesday marked the silent campaign phase, with candidates from major political fronts meeting voters at their homes and seeking support. The poll, necessitated by Shafi Parambil’s resignation following his election to the Lok Sabha from Vadakara, has seen intense endeavours over the past month. Polling will take place on Wednesday, with counting scheduled for November 23.

The key contenders include UDF’s Rahul Mamkoottathil, LDF-backed independent Dr P Sarin, and BJP’s C Krishnakumar. A total of 183 polling booths have been set up in the constituency, with the distribution of polling materials completed at Victoria College, Palakkad.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bypoll has been also marked by controversies, including allegations of double voting, black money, and party-switching. The CPM filed a formal complaint with District Collector Dr S Chithra, alleging over 2,700 instances of double voting. While Rahul Mamkoottathil emphasised that the UDF was the first to raise concerns about voter fraud, the BJP accused the UDF of engineering double votes with government support.

Meanwhile, Shafi Parambil on Tuesday slammed the alleged BJP-CPM nexus, expressing confidence in the people’s verdict. “The people of Palakkad will respond to this unholy alliance. Other parties focused on baseless accusations, while Congress addressed real issues,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

UDF MP V K Sreekandan criticised the CPM’s election tactics, including the much-debated ‘trolley controversy’ linking Rahul Mamkoottathil. He alleged a deliberate BJP-CPM attempt to sideline Congress, saying, “Despite these agendas, Congress remains strong, and voters will make an informed choice.”

Dr P Sarin, the LDF-backed candidate, downplayed the controversies, claiming voters are aware of the truth. “This election is an opportunity for Palakkad to correct past outcomes and choose someone who will work for them,” said Sarin, whose shift from Congress to the CPM during the campaign sparked debate.

ADVERTISEMENT

BJP’s C Krishnakumar expressed optimism about his party’s chances, citing the recent Thrissur Lok Sabha win as momentum. However, the BJP faced setbacks, including Sandeep Varier’s defection to Congress, and struggled with the absence of a strong local face. Krishnakumar also criticised the CPM’s lack of confidence in its Home Ministry.

As Palakkad braces for polling, the bypoll remains a high-stakes battle, with controversies and heated exchanges shaping the narrative.