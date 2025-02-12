Thiruvananthapuram: In a bid to curb the mounting wildlife attacks on human settlements, the Forest Department is planning to expand vista clearance at selected locations along the state's forest fringes.

Vista clearance involves clearing shrubs, bushes, and trees at points where the forest meets human habitats. The department aims to reduce the chances of wild animals straying into human settlements by maintaining these clear zones.

Forest Minister AK Saseendran announced the expansion plan during the open forum of the Karshaka Sabha (Farmers' Meet), organised in connection with the 30th anniversary of Malayala Manorama's Karshakasree magazine. The announcement was made in response to a demand from the Kerala Independent Farmers Association (KIFA), a farmers' organisation.

Settlers on farmlands near the forest are most affected by animal raids, and most people are unable to identify wild animals in their vicinity. According to KIFA, a 100-metre vista clearance would improve visibility, enabling people to spot stray wild animals early and maintain a safe distance.

High-level meeting today

In view of the rising incidents of wild elephant attacks, Saseendran has summoned a high-level meeting on Wednesday at the Forest Department headquarters. The meeting will be attended by heads of various departments.

Commenting on the meeting, the minister emphasised the need for coordinated efforts, including collaboration with social forestry and research officials. Personnel from all departments will be involved in strengthening patrolling. A special unit called the Primary Response Team, comprising local volunteers and youth, will be formed at various locations to respond swiftly to wildlife emergencies.

Animal attack prevention: Budget allocation not disbursed

Despite the growing severity of wildlife attacks, funds allocated to address the issue remain largely unutilised. Of the amount set aside in the previous state budget, only 65 per cent has been released to the Forest Department. Although the budget consistently allocates double the amount requested by the department for the purpose, the full amount is rarely disbursed.

This year, the department requested Rs 50 crore to prevent wildlife attacks, but the budget has allocated Rs 70.40 crore for the purpose. Meanwhile, a special package request of Rs 650 crore has been pending with the Central Government for two years without any action.

Rising temperatures drive wildlife to human habitats

According to the Forest Department, rising temperatures in the forests drive wild elephants and other animals into human settlements in search of cooler environments and water. Forest fires and reduced green cover have further aggravated the situation, leading to severe water shortages within the forest areas.

A joint survey conducted last year by the Forest Departments of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka revealed that Kerala is home to approximately 1,700 wild elephants. However, with elephants migrating from neighbouring states, the total population now exceeds 2,000.

Besides elephants, tigers are also migrating into Kerala’s forests from other states. These tigers engage in territorial battles with the local population, and the losing tigers, displaced from their territory, often stray into human habitats.

The Forest Department has initiated the creation of water conservation points and small ponds within the forests, aiming to reduce the movement of wild animals towards human settlements.