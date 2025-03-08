Kollam: Kollam MLA Mukesh, who was conspicuous by his absence at the CPM State Conference, chose what looked like a loaded date to grace the conference: March 8, Women's Day.

Mukesh arrived at the venue, met senior leaders, made his presence felt, and left. Since he is not a delegate, the actor will anyway not be able to attend the marathon discussions on the working report drawn up by state secretary M V Govindan and the 'Pathways to Nava Kerala' authored by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was widely speculated that Mukesh, an accused in a 'me too' scandal, had been asked to stay away from the Conference. Creation of a women-friendly Kerala is one of the major themes of the CPM Conference. Not just at the inaugural, Mukesh was also not seen in any of the seminars or cultural events held in Kollam district during the run up to the Conference.

The Kollam MLA told reporters that he had sought permission from the party to keep away from the conference. In typical Mukesh style, he employed and anecdote to make his point. "A person had recently called me from London asking me why I was not at the Conference. I asked who he was, and he said he was the Pooyapally branch secretary. So when I asked him why he was in London, skipping the party event, he said he had gone there for work. I was also working and I told him that I will reach the Conference today," Mukesh said, and added: "I have to give importance to my work, it's my only source of income."

ADVERTISEMENT

He was also sarcastic of the media for playing up his absence. "I am touched by your concern. It is heartening to note that you people are badly disturbed when I am out of Kollam for two or three days," he said.

In the same light note he told reporters that he would be travelling with legislators to Chennai and then to Kashmir later in March and early April. "I am just letting you know beforehand lest you gonaround looking for me," Mukesh said. This was also indication that he will not take part in the five-day CPM Party Congress in Madurai.