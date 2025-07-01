Thrissur: Former Trinamool Congress leader NK Sudheer has announced his decision to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He will formally accept BJP membership on July 13 in Thiruvananthapuram. Sudheer announced the decision minutes after TMC state convener PV Anvar took to his Facebook page and declared that his party expelled Sudheer for three years.

Sudheer stated that he had informed Trinamool Congress state convener P V Anvar in advance about his plan to join the BJP.

"Anvar is a strong leader and a close friend. But realising the political reality that he will not be accepted into the UDF, I decided to leave the party," Sudheer said.

He emphasised that his political aim is to uplift the weaker sections of society—something he believes was not possible within the Trinamool Congress.

"The BJP is a national party. The claim that it is against minorities is baseless. One cannot ignore the development the country has seen under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership. At a time when the nation is facing serious issues, including cross-border terrorism, everyone should stand in support of Modi," Sudheer added.

Meanwhile, Anvar took to his Facebook page and argued that Sudheer was expelled from TMC for a period of three years over his anti-party activites. Sudheer was the Thrissur district chief coordinator of TMC.