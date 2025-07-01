Thodupuzha: The proposed Nellappara–Madakkathanam Bypass, which would connect key state highways, remains confined to paper even after a quarter of a century.

The bypass project has gained renewed significance with the Sabari Railway project showing signs of progress. Once the rail line becomes operational, the bypass is expected to ease congestion by offering smooth travel without level crossings, overbridges, or underbridges. It would particularly benefit heavy vehicles, including timber transporters, by reducing both travel time and distance.

The bypass would cut the distance between Madakkathanam and Nellappara by 7 kilometres. It also holds promise for tourism, as an extension from Madakkathanam to the Thodupuzha–Unnukal Road would benefit travellers heading to Munnar.

Of the proposed six-kilometre stretch, the first reach from Nellappara to Purappuzha has already been constructed. The second reach, from Purappuzha to Angamvetty, requires only road widening. The third reach, from Angamvetty to Madakkathanam, covering 1.5 kilometres and including a bridge over the Thodupuzha River, is the only segment requiring land acquisition. An estimate of ₹38 crore was prepared for this segment, and although a survey was conducted and a foundation stone laid years ago, progress has since stalled.

The bypass was first announced by the government in 2001, thanks to the efforts of former minister P J Joseph and various political stakeholders. It has featured in state budgets since 2002. The third reach cuts across two districts; from Angamvetty to the river falls in Idukki while the stretch from the river to Madakkathanam lies in Ernakulam.

In Ernakulam district, the Social and Environmental Impact Assessment (SEIA) has been completed and permission for land acquisition has been sought while in Idukki, further steps can proceed once funds for the study are made available.

A tender was awarded for the bridge construction, and foundation pillars have already been erected. However, the work has remained suspended for years. Although the administrative sanction for the third reach was first granted in 2011 and renewed in 2021, the project still awaits budgetary allocation to proceed.

The proposal has now found mention in the 2025–26 budget too. What it needs now is timely release of funds to bring the bypass to life.