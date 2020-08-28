Congress MP from Kanyakumari Vasanthakumar dies of COVID-19

Chennai: Congress MP from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu H Vasanthakumar died of COVID-19 at a hospital here on Friday, the party said.

The 70-year old first time MP, who was admitted to the Apollo Hospitals on August 10 after he tested positive for coronavirus, succumbed to the illness, a party spokesperson told PTI.

Vasanthakumar is survived by wife, two sons and a daughter, he said.

Deeply saddened at the untimely demise of a born fighter, resolute Congressman, M.P & Working President of TNCC - Sh. H. Vasanthakumar.



Earlier, in a statement, Apollo Hospitals said the MP was in critical condition and treated by a team of doctors for severe COVID pneumonia.

Vasanthakumar was a two-time MLA (2006-11 and 2016-19) and elected to the Lok Sabha in the 2019 elections. He was the working president of the state Congress committee.

Born on April 14, 1950, Vasanthakumar Harikrishna Perumal is the brother of Tamil Nadu Congress veteran and noted Tamil litterateur Kumari Ananthan.

He also established Vasanth & Co, a chain of consumer electronics and home appliances stores and Vasanth TV, an entertainment satellite channel.

Vasanthakumar, noted for his smiling face, was a successful entrepreneur. His smiling image in advertisements for his retail chain that sold consumer durables and electronics is very popular in Tamil Nadu.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami, Congress party leaders Rahul Gandhi, P Chidambaram and DMK president M K Stalin were among those who condoled Vasanthakumar's death.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted, "Deeply saddened at the untimely demise of a born fighter, resolute Congressman, M.P & Working President of TNCC - Sh. H. Vasanthakumar."

"All of us, along with lakhs of his supporters, will always miss him deeply. Heartfelt condolences to family & well wishers. RIP," he added.

H Vasanthakumar is the second lawmaker in Tamil Nadu to die of COVID-19. Earlier, DMK MLA Palakadai Anbazhagan had died after contracting the coronavirus.

