No rest days: Rahane takes a dig at selectors & team management | Video

Veteran middle-order batter Ajinkya Rahane made a veiled attack on the selectors and team management after India suffered a crushing defeat in the opening Test against South Africa. India lost by an innings and 32 runs inside three days on a lively track at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Thursday.



Only K L Rahul, who made 101 in the first innings and Virat Kohli (38 & 76) showed the stomach for fight as the tourists managed just 245 and 131 in the two innings. The Indians lasted just 67.4 overs and 34.1 overs respectively.

The only plus for India was that they got two additional rest days ahead of the second and final Test starting in Cape Town on Wednesday.

Rahane wrote on X on Friday: 'No rest days' along a with a video of him gearing up for the Ranj Trophy, which begins next Friday.

No rest days 🏏 pic.twitter.com/EM218MqMhK — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) December 29, 2023

The Mumbaikar was unceremoniously dropped after the two-Test series against the West Indies in July. The 35-year-old had forced his way back into the Test squad after a stellar IPL 2023 for eventual champions Chennai Super Kings.

Rahane has over 5,000 Test runs from 85 Tests.