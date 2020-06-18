Nepotism in Mollywood: FEFKA asks explanation from Neeraj Madhav

FEFKA has slammed young actor Neeraj Madhav’s comment that there are prominent and judgmental groups in the Malayalam cinema that nip the newcomers in the bud. The organization submitted a letter to AMMA, requesting the actor’s association to ask Neeraj to reveal the groups that he had mentioned in the Facebook post. Neeraj had said that there was a time when he didn’t have half the salary of the heroine’s hair dresser. He wrote that he had advanced in his career only through hard work perseverance. However, FEFKA slammed this comment as being extremely misogynistic and demeaning to the integrity of the workers.

After Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranuat had posted a video on her official social media page criticizing the nepotism that is prevalent in the Hindi cinema industry. Neeraj too continued the narrative by revealing that a level of hierarchy is often maintained on the movie sets. He revealed how a production controller once warned him about the unwritten rules that one needed to follow to move ahead in the cinema industry.

FFEKA observed that Neeraj had made some serious allegations in his post. The association, in the letter, offers to expose them if such groups exist. FEFKA general secretary B Unnikrishnan, says in the letter that Sushant’s suicide was unfortunate and extremely painful. He also pointed out that Neeraj had the responsibility to prove that he wasn’t trying to use this incident in the context of the Malayalam cinema industry without any valid proof or evidences.