R Madhavan reveals he got 58% at board exams, shares inspiring note for students

After the CBSE Class 10 and 12 exam results were announced recently, actor R Madhavan took to his social media page and shared an inspiring note for students.

Madhavan, trying to motivate those who did not score as expected,

revealed his own marks. He stated that marks will hardly hold them back from whatever they want to achieve in their lives.

"To all those who just got their board results— congratulations to those who exceeded their expectations and aced it ... and to the rest I want to say I got 58% on my board exams.. The game has not even started yet my dear friends," he tweeted.

Madhavan also shared a throwback picture of himself from an old film.

Netizens were, in fact glad to see the motivating note coming from the actor.

However, Madhavan’s educational qualifications will leave you stunned.

A Tambrahm born, Madhavan was brought up in Jamshedpur 20 years of his life. His father worked for the Tatas there while his mother was a chief manager in the Bank of India and the only lady manager in Bihar in those times. In Class XI, he got a Rotary scholarship where he went under an exchange program to Canada.

Afterwards, he did B.Sc Electronics from Kolhapur. While in Kolhapur, he had joined NCC with the sole purpose of getting to go back to Canada under another exchange program, but got selected among the 22 best cadets of India to give the guard of honour to the President on Republic Day and was sent under an exchange program to England.

Meanwhile, he started to teach public speaking and personality development skills in Kolhapur. The classes became a hit and he started making serious money with which he came to Mumbai to do a post graduation in public speaking and PR from KC College with the sole objective of teaching post that. It was at Kolhapur that he first met his wife Sarita, who had come to his class with her cousin and finally felt that she got a job as an air hostess due to attending them.

Much later, he did a TV serial which helped him to get in touch with Santhosh Sivan who finally recommended me to Mani Ratnam. In 2000, he did his first movie and since then there was no looking back.

