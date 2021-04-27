Rajisha Vijayan's announces her next in Tamil with Karthi

After making an impressive debut in Tamil with ‘Karnan’, Rajisha Vijayan has bagged yet another Tamil movie.

She has been roped in to play one of the female leads in Karthi’s new film ‘Sardar’, directed by PS Mithran. Raashi Khanna is the other female lead.

The title and first-look motion poster of the movie were unveiled by the makers on Sunday.

Interestingly, ‘Sardar’ will be Rajisha’s third film in Tamil. Her second film is being directed by TJ Gnanavel of ‘Kootathil Oruthan’ fame

Meanwhile, her performance in Dhanush-starrer Karnan got praises by many and offers have already started flooding in for the actress.