Fahadh Faasil on his accident & Malik's OTT release, requests everyone to see it in the best interest of film

Actor Fahadh Faasil opened up on his much awaited and most ambitious movie Malik opting for a digital screening over theatrical release. Mentioning that the film was made for the big screen experience, Fahadh, in a long Facebook post, said that it was the current circumstances due to the pandemic that left the team with little choice.

Fahadh’s statement comes days after producer Anto Joseph announced that Malik would release on streaming platform Amazon Prime.

Talking about the same, Fahadh said the decision to skip the theatrical route was not an easy one and that Malik was the only film he had ready when theatres would have opened to 100%.

His note read, “With a heavy heart, the director, the producer, all the technicians and rest of us cast have opted for an OTT release for our very ambitious project, Malik. Each and everyone associated with Malik has put in over a years time to bring this project together. Unlike my recent OTT releases which were planned for home viewing right from the beginning, Malik was designed for a theatrical experience and it was the only film I had ready when theatres would open to 100%. The decision has been collective and I personally request everyone to see it in the best interest of the film. In all honesty I cannot wait for the theatres to regain normalcy but today every individual is fighting to regain normalcy in their respective space. At this point all that I can take responsibility is for an absolute fresh theatrical experience when I see you all in theatres next.”

Fahadh Faasil before the screening of his movie Joji

It is to be noted that Fahadh's recent movies C U Soon, Irul and Joji were released through OTT platforms. While all the three were made for a direct-to-OTT release, Malik was made for theater.

Fahadh, for the first time, also spoke about the injury he sustained on the sets of Malayankunju earlier this year. The actor said that his 'lockdown' began way before it did for the rest of the country as he had been undergoing recovery since March 2.

“This may not be an appropriate time to write midst a life threatening pandemic. Let me begin with the hope that all of us are fighting things the best way we can, now and ahead. I was also under going recovery from my accident I had during Malayankunju. So, in my calendar the lock down started from March 2. My doctors said it was ‘Close’. As a defence mechanism my hands touched the ground before my face, which in 80% of the cases victims fail to do because of the trauma and depth of the fall. I was lucky I didn’t loose my presence of mind, my doctor added. There again, I was lucky with life for the Nth time,” Fahadh said.

Fahadh was said to be performing some stunt sequences for Malayankunju that had him jump from a height. But the actor lost balance and fell down and suffered multiple injuries on his face. Malayankunju is directed by debutant filmmaker Sajimon Prabhakaran whose script is by Mahesh Narayanan. This movie marks the fourth collaboration between Fahadh and Mahesh after Take Off, C U Soon and Malik. Malayankunju is produced by Fahadh's father Fazil.

Trance was his last movie that hit the screens in 2020. Meanwhile, he will also be starring in Kamal Haasan’s Vikram, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. It is speculated that he will be seen in the role of the antagonist. He is also part of Allu Arjun's Pushpa and will also be seen as a villain in the film. He also has a couple of movies in Malayalam currently, which are under different stages of production.