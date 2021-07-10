Malayalam
Entertainment

When Dulquer Salmaan and Dev Mohan hit the gym together in Hyderabad

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 10, 2021 02:22 PM IST
Topic | Entertainment News

Actors Dulquer Salaam and Dev Mohan recently met and the pic of the duo is doing the rounds on social media.

Dev Mohan is currently in Hyderabad shooting for second schedule of director Gunasekhar's period dram. And as part of the preparations for the film's shoot, Dev Mohan hit the gym in Hyderabad. And there he happened to meet Dulquer Salmaan at the gym.

Taking to Twitter, Dev Mohan wrote, "@dqsalmaan #workout #gym (sic)," with a heart emoji.

Meanwhile, Dulquer Salmaan is shooting for director Hanu Raghavapudi's film, in which he plays Lieutenant Raghu Ram.

Fans are glad to see the duo getting back to work.

On the other hand, Dulquer Salmaan is awaiting the release of Kurup and Salute. He will also be seen in a Tamil film titled Hey Sinamika with Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari, directed by choreographer Brindha Master.

