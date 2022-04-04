Rajisha Vijayan's 'Keedam' is loading a thriller, hints teaser

The official teaser of Rahul Riji Nair's 'Keedam', starring Rajisha Vijayan, is out. Fans of the young actor, who shot to fame through movies like 'Anuraga Karikkin Vellam' and 'June', are already excited about her playing what seems to be a cyber security expert in the movie.





Sreenivasan, who appeared last in 'Mohan Kumar Fans', plays Rajisha Vijayan's father in the movie. This is Rahul Riji Nair's second collaboration with Rajisha after 'Kho Kho', in which she played a physical education teacher who trains young girls in the traditional sport.

Vijay Babu plays the cop in the thriller, while Manikandan Pattambi, Ranjith Sekhar Nair, Manikandan Pattambi, Anand Manmadhan, Mahesh M Nair, among others essay key roles.

The movie is produced by Sujith Warrier, Lijo Joseph and Ranjan under the banner First Print Studios.

Cinematography is by Rakesh Dharan, while the editing is by Christy Sebastian who also worked in 'Kho Kho'.

The movie is co-produced by Vineeth Venu, Jom Joy, Shinto K S while Pranav P Pillai is the executive producer.

Sidharth Pradeep has crooned for 'Keedam' while Vinayak Sasikumar has written the lyrics.The costumes are by Merlin while Ratheesh Pulpalli is the makeup man.

The official teaser was released by actor Tovino Thomas on his Facebook page.