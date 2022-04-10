Malayalees always accept good cinema: Interview with Yash

All are eagerly awaiting to watch the closure of a story inscribed in gold, soaked in blood. Kannada superstar Yash is already a household name in Kerala after the success of KGF1. In fact, the trailer of KGF 2 (releasing on April 14th) is already a huge hit! And they are re-releasing KGF 1 in selected theatres. In the last three years, this is the third time that KGF 1 is re-releasing in theatres. Also, a first in Kannada cinema. Manorama online had a quick chat with Yash.

After KGF 1, you are a favourite among Malayalees now…

That goes to show that if a film is good and if the actor is talented Malayalees will always accept it, irrespective of the language. I have many Malayalee friends and I experience the love of Kerala through them.

Expectations are sky-high after the humongous success of KGF1. Does that put you under pressure?

Such triumphs give actors a lot of confidence. And that will reflect on our selection process as well. Right now I am in discussions regarding another project. I really loved the story, and I am hoping that such fascinating projects and stories come my way in the future. Our producers got a lot of messages from social media and phone calls requesting them to re-release KGF1 in theatres before the release of the second part. So we decided to release it again in theatres despite the fact that it is streaming on Amazon prime.

Director Neel had mentioned that you had written some of the dialogues of KGF 2…

It is not like that. It so happened that he gave me some credit. I was part of the film’s discussion right from its inception stage. We exchanged a lot of ideas. We wrote and improvised many dialogues. So in the final screenplay, they happened to add some dialogues I suggested.

Prithviraj productions are bringing KGF 2 to Kerala. And dubbing the film in Malayalam requires a lot of hard work too!

I think slowly we have come to a stage when we are beginning to say Indian films and Indian actors than categorize our films as South Indian and Bollywood. When an actor is attempting something big in a film, it is important that the film should transcend the linguistic boundaries and reach out to a pan-Indian audience. And it’s great that attempts are in place to make such a crossover possible. I am grateful to Prithviraj and Sankar Ramakrishnan for their efforts. I see a lot of similarities between Kannada and Malayalam cinema as well as their cultures. So I am hopeful for more such collaborations in the future.

Sanjay Dutt plays the antagonist Adheera…

Neel was clear that the hero Rocky Bhai should have a powerful adversary. Through hero Rocky Bhai, the director is attempting to create a monster. So naturally, the villain has to be as powerful.

There are so many layers to Adheera’s character. And there can’t be a better actor than Sanjay Dutt to pull off such a layered character like Adheera.

Can we expect tail-end suspense for KGF2?

Please wait till the 14th. We are not revealing anything right now.