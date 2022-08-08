‘Malayankunju’ OTT release date announced on Fahadh Faasil’s birthday

Prime Video on Monday announced the exclusive premiere of the Malayalam survival thriller ‘Malayankunju’ starring Fahadh Faasil. The announcement was made on the actor’s birthday.

Directed by Sajimon Prabhakar, the film features Fahadh Faasil, Rajisha Vijayan and Indrans in pivotal roles. Malayankunju is an emotional story of survival, when a man gets trapped in a landslide. Written by Mahesh Narayanan, the film also marks the comeback of AR Rahman to Mollywood after a hiatus of three decades. Prime Video members in India and across 240 countries and territories can watch the film starting August 11, 2022.

Malayankunju follows the journey of Ani (Fahad), who is an ill-tempered electronics technician leading a quiet life with his mother. His daily routines are disrupted when his next door neighbour’s newborn baby stirs up undesirable memories from his past. A person with many shades, Anil’s connection with the baby and his struggles to survive under the rubble of an intense landslide form the crux of the narrative. 'Malayankunju' is Fahad’s first big release after the huge success of Vikram. The film was shot 40 feet under the ground level and has surreal sequences that lift a usual survival story to a different level.

“Malayankunju is one of the toughest films that I have shot so far. The second half of the film is set 40 feet underground, so we had to create a set where we had to crouch and crawl,” Fahadh Faasil continues, “Malayalam cinema hasn’t seen a film like this in recent times and I am glad that the audiences and critics have appreciated our efforts. Our industry has been loved by a global audience and we are excited for my fourth collaboration with Prime Video after ‘CU Soon’, ‘Joji’ and ‘Malik’. I look forward to ‘Malayankunju’ reaching out to a vast audience through this streaming platform and can’t wait to hear from a new set of audience.”

this survival thriller will have you feeling like this 🤯 in no time!#MalayankunjuOnPrime, Aug 11 pic.twitter.com/GK33DkmTXA — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) August 8, 2022

Sajimon Prabhakar, on his part, adds, “Malayankunju is a riveting story and Fahadh is just brilliant in it. The film follows the journey of a man and how he gets impacted when nature meddles with his life. The primary challenge for the crew was to create a set that would emulate subterranean space and the team worked day and night to create a 40-foot set in a way that only allowed space for one person to move around, combined with an actual location to make it look seamless. Despite the tough circumstances, Fahadh gave a wonderful performance which has been applauded by cinephiles. Now we are looking forward to understanding how audiences worldwide react to this gripping thriller.”