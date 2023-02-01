'Jo and Jo' actor Mathew Thomas joins Vijay-Lokesh Kanagaraj's film 'Thalapathy 67'

Actor Mathew Thomas who has made a mark in Mollywood with films like 'Kumbalangi Nights' and 'Thanneer Mathan Dinangal ' is all set to make a dream debut in Vijay's movie tentatively titled 'Thalapathy 67'.

Speaking about his debut, the actor, who was portrayed as a Vijay fan in the movie 'Jo and Jo' wrote, “Acting in Vijay sir's film under Lokesh Kanagaraj direction. Couldn't have asked for a better debut in Tamil.”

The movie, starring some very prominent names from across the North and South film industries, has already gone on the floors. This will be director Lokesh Kanagaraj's second film with Vijay after their hit collaboration 'Master'.

Meanwhile, Production banner Seven Screen Studio announced a list of the actors who will be joining the film, on Tuesday. Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who had played the villain in Kannada movie 'KGF 2', will also be debuting as a villain in Tamil with this film. According to him, he wanted to be part of the film, ever since he heard the one-liner. Actor and music composer Mansoor Ali Khan who often plays villainous roles in Tamil films, will essay a prominent role in the film. Action king Arjun Sarja and South Indian actress Priya Anand are also part of the cast.

Earlier, there were speculations that Mollywood actors Prithviraj and Nivin Pauly would also be part of the film. According to sources, the final list of the cast is yet to be out and the names of a couple of other actors will be released in the coming days. Kanagaraj had recently helmed the Kamal Haasan-starrer, 'Vikram'. He is also the maker of 'Kaithi', which is being remade by Ajay Devgn as 'Bholaa'.