HD print of Rajinikanth's film leaked online. Fans seek stringent action against violators

The High-Definition print of Rajinikanth-starrer 'Jailer', which is still running in theatres, has been leaked online. This is a huge setback for the film, which is slated for OTT release in the coming days. The Nelson Dilipkumar movie, which has minted over Rs 500 crores worldwide till now, has emerged as one of the biggest box office hits this year.

However, the unexpected move has come as a huge shocker for theatre owners as this can also affect the film’s box office collections.

Meanwhile, fans of Rajinikanth are reportedly upset about the leaked print and have expressed their ire against the producers for this slip-up. They are demanding that strict action be taken against the offenders.

According to reports, 'Jailer' will be streaming on Netflix and Sun Next. Netflix has bagged the streaming rights for Rs 100 crores. The film produced by Kalanidhi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures hit theatres on August 10. Mohanlal's stylish cameo in the film was hailed by Malayali audiences. The film also stars Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Shiva Rajkumar, Vinayakan, among others in significant roles.