Raghava Lawrence starrer 'Jigarthanda Double X' locks its OTT release date

Director Karthik Subbaraj's 'Jigarthanda Double X,' featuring Raghava Lawrence and SJ Suryah in lead roles, made its theatrical debut on November 10, 2023, enjoying a triumphant run at the box office. The film garnered a remarkable response from audiences, and exciting news follows as it gears up for its OTT premiere on a popular platform.

The superhit movie is set to premiere on Netflix on December 8 in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

Apart from the dynamic lead duo of Raghava Lawrence and SJ Suryah, 'Jigarthanda Double X' features Nimisha Sajayan, Naveen Chandra, and Shine Tom Chacko in pivotal roles. Positioned as a prequel to the 2014 blockbuster 'Jigarthanda,' the film unfolds the tale of a filmmaker and a gangster collaborating on a film in 1975.