Said 'yes' to Salaar 10 minutes after reading the script: Prithviraj

The much-anticipated release of 'Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire,' starring Prabhas and Prithviraj, has graced the theatres, receiving positive reviews from the audience. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film features Prithviraj in the role of Varadharaja Mannar. In a recent interview, Prithviraj talked about securing the role and shared insights about the film.

Initially approached by Prashanth Neel for the movie, Prithviraj admitted to initially declining the offer. He expressed disbelief that a director of Prashanth Neel's stature would consider someone from the Malayalam film industry. Assuming the role might be limited, Prithviraj hesitated. However, after reading the script, he swiftly changed his stance and accepted the role within 10 minutes.

Reflecting on the opportunity, Prithviraj revealed, "I was in talks to direct a movie for Hombale films when Vijay sir informed me that Prashanth wants to cast me for a movie. Initially, I wanted to decline because when a director like Prashanth Neel, who has the option to cast any big actor in the industry, considers someone from the Malayalam film industry, our initial instinct is to assume it's for a smaller role."

Upon contemplating a role in a Prabhas movie directed by Prashanth Neel, Prithviraj's initial reaction was, "What will I do?" Having abstained from roles in other language films for a decade, he sought assurance regarding Prabhas's approval of his character after reading the script. Prithviraj directly asked Prashanth Neel, who reassured him by stating, "It was Prabhas who suggested reaching out to Prithviraj for this role."