Ranbir, Alia, Triptii and other celebs attend 'Animal' success bash

'Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' has swiftly earned its status as a modern classic, with the buzz lingering a month post-release. In celebration of the film's groundbreaking success, the makers organized a star-studded success party that attracted numerous Bollywood luminaries. The event witnessed the presence of the film's cast, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri.

Saurabh Sachdeva and Siddhant Karnick, along with other cast members, were also spotted at the celebratory bash.'

Ranbir, who plays the titular character in the film, arrived with his family, wife Alia Bhatt, mom Neetu Kapoor and father-in-law Mahesh Bhatt.

The ‘Barfi’ actor wore black blazer which he paired with a grey shirt and black pants.

Alia opted for a blue halter dress and heels.

Rashmika and Ranbir greeted each other as they hugged.

The ‘Pushpa’ actress then met Bobby and Triptii .

While both Rashmika and Triptii opted for black bodycon dresses, Bobby or Lord Bobby, as he is known on the Internet, was seen in a white vest, black pants and white shoes.

Anil, who played Ranbir’s father in the film, was seen in a black jacket, pants and shoes. Tamannaah wore a black and white bodycon dress.

The director of the film, Sandeep Reddy Vanga posed for the paparazzi in a maroon outfit at the bash.

The cast and the makers of the film posed for the shutterbugs and also kept a finger on their lips imitating Bobby’s character of Abrar signature action in the film.

Suresh Oberoi was accompanied by his actor-son Vivek Oberoi at the bash.

Other members of the fraternity like Ram Gopal Varma, Farah Khan, Prem Chopra, Riteish Deshmukh, his wife Genelia, Ayushmann Khurrana and Tamannaah were also present at the event.

‘Animal’ has become one of the biggest blockbusters of 2023 collecting Rs 549.42 crore in 37 days of its theatrical run, as per industry tracker Sacnilk.

However, the film has also been criticised by a section of the audience for its depiction of misogyny and violence.

The post-credits scene has been one of the highlights of the film as it teased a sequel titled ‘Animal Park’, in which Ranbir would have a double role.

(With IANS inputs)