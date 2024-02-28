A R Rahman inside Kochi Metro? Music meastro's latest video creates social media frenzy

A video of celebrated music director A R Rahman travelling in the Kochi Metro has gone viral on social media. The video shows Rahman dressed in casuals as he stands with his arms folded. He is surrounded by a group of women who can be seen taking selfies with the musician. The video was reportedly taken inside the train during the shoot of a sequence for Blessy's upcoming film 'Aadujeevitham'.

Rahman was in Kochi earlier this week to launch the website of Blessy's upcoming 'Aadujeevitham', which will hit theatres on March 28. The film's music launch will be held at Adlux Convention Centre Angamaly on March 10.

'Aadujeevitham' is touted to be one of the biggest films in Prithviraj's career. The movie is based on the best-selling novel 'Aadujeevitham' written by Benyamin. Though Blessy started the preparations for the film in 2008, the film shoot got under way only in 2018. Several constraints, including Covid, delayed the project, which finally wrapped up on July 14, 2023.

The major portions of the film were also shot in Jordan. Amala Paul plays Prithviraj's heroine in the film. Resul Pookutty and A R Rahman are also part of the project, which is produced under the banner of Visual Romance. The film also stars Jimmy Jean-Louis (Hollywood actor), KR Gokul, Arab actors Talib Al Balushi and Rick Abi in other important roles. Apart from Malayalam, the film is also being made in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada languages. The film's cinematography is done by by Sunil KS, while the editing is by Sreekar Prasad. Athira Diljith is the film's PRO, while the digital marketing is by Obscura Entertainments.