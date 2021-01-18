Kongad MLA Vijayadas dies while undergoing treatment for post-Covid complications

Thrissur: K V Vijayadas MLA died while undergoing treatment for post-COVID complications here on Monday.

Vijayadas, a CPM legislator representing the Kongad assembly constituency in Kerala's Palakkad district, breathed his last at the Thrissur Medical College Hospital, where he was admitted from December 11.

The 61-year-old had undergone a surgery the other day to remove a blood clot in the brain. The condition of the two-time MLA worsened as he was facing post-Covid complications. Unfortunately, he faced a few health troubles that are often reported while recovering from the infection.

Vijayadas, who was born on May 25, 1959, as the son of K Velayudhan and A Thatha, began his political career as a KSYF (Kerala Socialist Youth Federation ) activist in 1957.

Vijayadas was a CPM district committee member and was the first president of Palakkad District Panchayat. He had won back-to-back elections from Kongad in the 2011 and 2016 state polls.

He is survived by wife V Premkumari and two children.