Soon up to Rs 50,000 fine for burning plastic waste in open spaces!

Thiruvananthapuram: In a significant decision to check air pollution, the Kerala government has decided to grant powers to the secretaries of panchayat and corporations to charge fines up to Rs 50,000 for burning plastic waste in open spaces.

The powers will be vested with the secretaries once the panchayats and corporations give approval and notify the draft rules titled "Local Plastic Waste Management Sub Rules''.

The fine would be levied in a graded manner: for first-time offence it is Rs 10,000; second time Rs 25,000 and third time Rs 50 ,000.

It is not clear whether the local bodies would have the power to evoke the operational licence of establishments which are found burning plastic waste in open spaces.

The maximum punishment for those violating the bylaws and rules is cancellation of the permission for operations. There is a tendency among establishments across the state to burn plastic waste including plastic bags during day and night.

Other norms

• Covers, containers and apparatus made of recycled plastic should not be used for preserving, supplying, distributing and packing food and beverages.

• Manufacturers and importers of non-reusable plastic, metal-coated waste, sachets and pouches should put in a place a buy-back or recycling scheme for such products after their use either directly or through an agency. They will not be allowed to sell such products if they fail to comply with this recycling norm.

• The responsibility of returning such products as per the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) lies with the manufacturer, importing agency and brand owners. The local government secretary should ensure that this norm is complied with strictly.

• The agencies concerned and Haritha Karma Sena should submit trimester and annual reports to the local body secretary containing details, measurement, quantity and other information about the plastic waste collected from establishments and houses for disposal.

• The local body should submit the report to the panchayat or urban affairs department. A copy of the report should also be submitted to the Pollution Control Board.