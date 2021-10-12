Getting duplicate SIM card from BSNL just got tougher

Kottayam: Getting a duplicate SIM card from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) just became tougher with the telecommunications service provider implementing stringent norms in its bid to check the misuse of the cards.

BSNL decided to implement the norms after it noticed that the duplicate SIMS cards were being widely used to shortchange people and siphon off money from their bank accounts.

Now onwards, those needing duplicate SIMs should visit the customer care centre in person. The BSNL official concerned will check all relevant documents before issuing the card. SMS facility will be activated only after 24 hours of issuing the card.

Fraudsters have been using duplicate SIMs to withdraw money from bank accounts linked to those numbers. Recently, the IT department of Rajasthan had slapped a fine of Rs 27 lakh on a telecommunications service provider after such a fraudulent incident.

Unofficial statistics show BSNL SIM cards were used in committing fraud to the tune of around Rs 3 crore. Most complaints were filed in West Bengal and Odisha.