For Experion’s classical singer CEO Binu Jacob, leadership is a fine art

If you still have a stereotypical image about a corporate honcho in your mind, you are in for a culture shock when you listen to Binu Jacob, the managing director and chief executive officer at Experion Technologies, a Kerala-based company with footprints in 35 countries.

An artiste at heart, Jacob is quintessentially an all-rounder who juggles many hats effortlessly.

A former Indian Air Force officer, Jacob is also a classically trained singer, sustainability enthusiast and explorer of uncharted locations on the world map.

Experion Technologies is a global product engineering services company offering transformative digital solutions, with a proven track record of driving growth.

Jacob, who has an unmatched ability to weave interesting anecdotes taping his expertise spanning 30 years in the profession, will be speaking at Techspectations 2023, Manorama Online’s flagship digital summit to be held in Kochi on February 17.

A perfect team player, Jacob has been able to bring together a core group of technocrats as co-founders under whom Experion has grown from a team of 10 working on a few select projects to a 1,100-strong organsation that has worked with over 350 clients across 35 different countries.

Experion’s product engineering wizards work out of three development centres in India – Thiruvananthapuram (Technopark), Kochi, and Bangalore, and six global offices across Europe, Australia, and North America.

The firm brings expertise in the latest technology while crafting exceptional product experiences, utilising Data and AI, Cognitive Computing, DevSecOps, and Experience Design capabilities across domains.

Jacob’s professional journey began as an Indian Air Force officer maintaining surface-to-air missiles and radars at multiple strategic locations.

He has built successful business lines around enterprise software products and has mouled early-stage software product companies, before wielding the reigns at Experion.

He has also held multiple leadership positions and led teams at Dimensions Cybertech and IBS Software Services.

He had a stint in the Education sector as well, having taught Corporate Strategy to MBA students at The University of Lincolnshire and Humberside, UK, at their Dubai campus.

A Master’s in Management and Systems from IIT Delhi, Jacob also has an Engineering degree in Applied Electronics and Instrumentation from the College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram.

He is also a former secretary and board member of the Group of Technology Companies (GTech) - the industry body of Information Technology (IT) and Business Process Management (BPM) organisations in Kerala.

An advocate of sustainable living, he is also an artist, skilled in pencil sketching, and a cross country roadtrip buff who has travelled all over the world – from Africa to New Zealand and most countries in between.

Apart from his responsibilities at Experion, the artist in him is currently crafting his own personal masterpiece – an ecovillage for minimalistic living that brings together his vision for the environment, sustainability, community living and agriculture bringing together like-minded friends.

Techspectations 2023

The fifth edition of the Techspectations will be held at Le Meridien hotel in Kochi on February 17. The theme of the marquee digital summit will be “Manorama@25: Absorb, Evolve, Thrive in the Digital Order” as it coincides with the 25th anniversary of Manorama Online.

Top tech experts, entrepreneurs, investors, and other stakeholders will participate in Techspectations 2023. The event will dwell on the infinite potential of the digital world and related topics.

