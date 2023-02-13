Tom Joseph: The young edupreneur who scripts new lessons

Tom M Joseph is a self-driven edupreneur who is abreast with the changing dynamics of the education and training industry in India and abroad. Joseph, who is the director, New Initiatives, at Jain Deemed-to-be University, has been an active player in the industry for a decade.

Tom is also exceptionally skilled in developing digital and non-digital infrastructure in the education sector. The outcome of Tom Joseph's guidance is evident on several national and international campuses.

He is among the founding members at International Skill Development Corporation (ISDC), a UK-based education and skilling company with global operations.

ISDC is working with a large number of UK professional bodies and universities across the globe. Joseph is part of the board of many ISDC companies in the UK and India.

He will be addressing the fifth edition of Manorama Online Techspectations 2023, to be held in Kochi on February 17.

He also drives ISDC's stratgey since its inception and oversees design and development of new education products, sustainable education processes and market and brand strategies.

Tom has proven skills in designing innovative education and skill development models, physical & digital education infrastructure creation, and sustainable M&A Practices in the education sector.

He also represents ISDC at the Institute of Analytics (IoA), the global professional body for Data Science & Analytics and at the AI Society International, a society for advancement in artificial intelligence and education.

Tom, who is part of the Senior Leadership Team of JAIN University in India as the director of new initiatives, ensures the deployement of the right strategies for the group. He also sits at the advisory and governing councils of many universities and professional bodies.

Tom has a Master’s in International Business & Strategy from the UK and carries many professional body memberships, including the Institute of Leadership, and Chartered Management Institute.

He has been awarded a Doctorate by the National American University on Education Management and Administration.

Techspectations 2023

The fifth edition of the Techspectations will be held at Le Meridien hotel in Kochi on February 17. The theme of the marquee digital summit will be “Manorama@25: Absorb, Evolve, Thrive in the Digital Order” as it coincides with the 25th anniversary of Manorama Online.

Top tech experts, entrepreneurs, investors, and other stakeholders will participate in Techspectations 2023. The event will dwell on the infinite potential of the digital world and related topics.

