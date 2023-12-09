How to build and improve your credit score by using a credit card smartly

Credit cards stand out as an exceptionally convenient means of payment for various purchases. They offer an abundance of advantages, including rewards, cashbacks, and robust fraud protection features. Yet, a particularly crucial credit card benefits is its ability to enhance your credit score, leading to improved financial outcomes. Building and improving your credit score is a strategic and gradual process that requires careful financial management. Using a credit card smartly can be an effective tool in this endeavour.

But before delving into how a credit card helps you improve your credit score, know about credit score and its significance.

What is a credit score and why is it important?

Your credit score is a numerical representation of your creditworthiness, a key factor that lenders consider when you apply for loans or credit. It ranges from 300 to 850, with a higher score indicating a lower credit risk. A good credit score is essential for securing favourable interest rates and terms on loans, mortgages, or even credit card approvals.

Tips to improve your credit score by using your credit card smartly

Here’s how you can build your credit score by using your credit card wisely.

Timely payments: The most significant factor influencing your credit score is your payment history. Ensure you pay your credit card bills on time, as delayed or missed payments can have a detrimental impact on your score. Set up automatic payments or reminders to stay on track.

Credit utilisation ratio: This ratio represents the percentage of your credit limit that you are currently using. Aim to keep it below 30%, as a lower utilisation indicates responsible credit management. If your credit limit is Rs. 5 lakh, try to keep your outstanding balance below Rs. 1.5 lakh.

Diversify your credit mix: A mix of different types of credit, such as credit cards, loans, and mortgages, can positively impact your credit score. However, only take on credit that you can manage responsibly.

Regularly check your credit report: Obtain and review your credit report periodically to identify any errors or discrepancies. Report any inaccuracies to the credit bureau promptly. A clean and accurate credit report is crucial for maintaining a healthy credit score.

Avoid closing old credit accounts: The length of your credit history contributes to your credit score. Closing old credit accounts can shorten your credit history, potentially affecting your score negatively. Keep older accounts open, even if you do not use them frequently.

Limit new credit applications: Each credit application can lead to a hard inquiry on your credit report, temporarily affecting your score. Be mindful of opening multiple credit accounts within a short period, as it may raise concerns about your financial stability.

Conclusion

In the world of personal finance, your credit score is your financial fingerprint, leaving a lasting impression on your ability to access credit on favourable terms. Smartly utilising your credit card can be a powerful tool in building and improving this score. By making timely payments, managing your credit responsibly, and staying vigilant about your credit report, you can pave the way for a healthier financial future. So, the next time you reach for your credit card, remember that it is not just a means of payment but a pathway to financial success. Start building and improving your credit score today for a brighter and more secure tomorrow.

