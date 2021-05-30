Lakshadweep restricts visitors, beefs up security

Kochi: The Lakshadweep administration has imposed further restrictions on entering and exiting the islands.

The curbs, effective from Sunday, will have the Additional District Magistrate (ADM) as the single-point official authorized to issue entry permits to visitors.

Those already in the islands can continue for a week more. They, however, should seek the ADM’s permission for further stay in Lakshadweep.

The entry permits of those leaving the islands should be cancelled either by the registration officer, police or specifically assigned officials. Applications should be made to the ADM for fresh permits to revisit the islands.

The administration also directed to route all applications for entry permits to ADM through department heads, deputy collector or block development officer.

Dweep under level-2 security cover

In a separate development, the Lakshadweep Development Corporation (LDCL) ordered to beef up the security of ports, jetties, and ships and other vessels.

The order for upping the security to level – 2 was issued based on central intelligence inputs. The added security entails additional patrolling, ban on approaching transport vessels, frisking of passengers, and inspection of ships.

Entry to ships and strategic locations will be strictly restricted. The LDCL has directed officials to pass information on any suspicious movement.