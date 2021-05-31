Malayalam
Twitter unsafe for children, FIR filed against platform for violation of POCSO Act

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 31, 2021 12:55 PM IST
Smartphone open Twitter application. Photo: Shutterstock
Topic | India

New Delhi: A complaint was filed against Twitter on Monday by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights for providing misinformation and violating POCSO Act.

“We've written to Centre that children shouldn't be given access to Twitter till the platform isn't safe for them,” Chairman, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights said, according to news agency ANI.

The Child Rights Commission asked the Delhi police to book Twitter Communications India Private Limited under section 199 of the Indian Penal Code for making false statement in an enquiry by the Commission.

Twitter India allegedly lied that the company is not related to Twitter Inc, the USA based company that runs the social media platform.  

